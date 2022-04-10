Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (March 2022)

Key findings:

• The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances received, the first one is other part of Yemen, second Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and the third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is other part of Yemen, second Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and the third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• Taizz (Al Mudhaffar) has the largest number of shops that indicated an increase in the percentage of inflowing remittances.

• Taizz (Al Qaihra & Salah) has the largest number of shops that indicate the precentage of remittances inflows has decreased.