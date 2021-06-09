Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker - (June 2021)

Key findings:

• The increased vaccination programs around the world offer the potential for increased travel and trade, which could bolster the world economy.

• Less than a third of the shops (9 out of 25) indicated an increase in the number of remittances in the past two weeks.

• Al Hudaydah and Taizz have the largest number of exchange shops that have not returned to preCOVID levels of remittances.

• Al Dhale’e, Aden, and Lahij have the largest number of exchange shops that have returned to the preCOVID levels of remittances.

• (17 out of 25) shops stated the remittances have returned to pre-COVID level.