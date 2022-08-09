Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (July 2022)

Key findings:
-
The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances received, the first one is from other Parts of Yemen, the second is the Middle East( UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).
-
The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is to other part of Yemen, the second is the Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and third is North America (USA,
Canada, etc).
-
The majority of the exchange shops stated that remittances inflowing and transferred had increased in July 2022; potentially as a result of the Eid Al Adha holiday, but changes might be seen in the next output for August 2022.