Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker - (July 2021)
Key findings:
- Less than 10 % of the shops indicated an increase in the number of remittances in the past two week.
- Al Hudaydah has the largest number of exchange shops that have not returned to pre-COVID levels of remittances.
- Al Dhale’e has the largest number of exchange shops that have returned to the pre-COVID levels of remittances.
- More than 70% of the shops, 28 out of 38, stated the remittances have returned to pre-COVID level.
