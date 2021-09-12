Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker - (August 2021)

Key findings:

• The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances recieved, the first one is Other Part of Yemen, second Middle East( UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc) and the third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is Other Part of Yemen, second Middle East( UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc) and the third is Asia.

• Marib and Al-Khukha have the largest number of shops that indicate the precentage of remittances inflows has increased.

• Tuban and Al Mansurah have the largest number of shops that indicatet he precentage of remittances inflows has decreased.