Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (April 2022)

Key findings:

• The ranking of the 3 origins of the remittances received, the first one is other part of Yemen, second Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and the third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• The ranking of the 3 destinations for remittances, the first one is other part of Yemen, second Middle East (UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, etc), and the third is North America (USA, Canada, etc).

• Inflowing remittances percentage is increased, due to Ramadan holiday, as people outside the country send more money to support their families in this month.