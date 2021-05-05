Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Remittances Tracker (April 2021)

Key findings:

• More countries are restricting travel as new variants of the COVID-19 virus are appearing around the world, causing instability for global trade.

• One-third of the shops (19 out of 50) indicated an increase in the number of remittances in the past two weeks. Despite this, the overall flow of remittances has not returned to pre-COVID 19 levels.

• Sana’a City has the largest number of exchange shops that have not returned to pre-COVID levels of remittances.

• Al Hudaydah and Al Dhale’e have the largest number of exchange shops that have returned to the preCOVID levels of remittances.

• (32 out of 50) shops stated the remittances have returned to pre-COVID levels.