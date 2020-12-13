Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY) - Price Monitoring Tool: November 2020

Methodology: The consolidated price tool is harmonized across all partners and at least three markets were assessed in each district. The means and medians are consolidated at the control area level. Districts are categorized into DFA or IRG groups and medians and means are taken for the different areas.

Governorates Covered: Aden, Al Hudaydah, Lahj, Hajjah, Taizz

District Counts: DFA - 4 ; IRG - 9