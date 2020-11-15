Cash Consortium of Yemen (CCY)

The CCY was formed as a response to the agreed need for harmonized tools and approaches and a cohesive Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) strategy for the most vulnerable conflict-affected households in Yemen. The intention is to set up harmonized registration and verification tools, eligibility criteria and scoring, which will improve the implementation of activities and lead to consistency in beneficiary selection. Interoperability between various agencies’ data systems, core to the strategy of the consortium, will enable a comprehensive sequencing and transitioning between various types of humanitarian and longer-term programming.