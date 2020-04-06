CARE condemns attack which killed & injured women prisoners

CARE condemns Sunday’s attack on a prison in Yemen’s Taiz governorate which reportedly killed eight women including a child, and injured many more. After the UN Secretary General’s call for a global ceasefire just two weeks ago, this attack is yet another reminder of the grave dangers faced by those living through the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“CARE urges all parties to the conflict to cease the violence and bring peace to Yemen,” said CARE Yemen Country Director Aaron Brent. “Too many people continue to die through needless atrocities like this latest appalling attack in Taiz.”

More than five years of conflict in Yemen have crippled a country which already struggled to provide basic services to its people. And as Yemen faces the threat of a potentially devastating COVID-19 outbreak, a ceasefire is needed more than ever to protect all Yemenis and to give them the opportunity to rebuild their lives.