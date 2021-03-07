Canada announces new funding in continued response to humanitarian crisis in Yemen

March 1, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The human cost of the ongoing conflict in Yemen is dire. That is why Canada is committed to ensuring that emergency relief quickly reaches those most affected by the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, at the Virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen, convened by the UN, Sweden and Switzerland, announced $69.9 million in funding in continued response to the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people in Yemen in 2021.

This new funding will be provided to UN agencies, the Red Cross, and other non-governmental organizations. With Canada’s support, its humanitarian partners will provide life-saving food and support health care, clean water and sanitation. In line with its Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada’s humanitarian assistance will also focus on the urgent needs of women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

During the event, Minister Gould emphasized Canada’s deep concern for the deteriorating food security situation in Yemen and advocated for unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Quotes

“Yemen is undergoing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and its people deserve decisive action. Their suffering must end, and their rights and dignity must be protected. We must do everything possible to make this happen.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

Since the start of the conflict in 2015, Canada has provided over $295 million in humanitarian funding to support food assistance, clean water and sanitation, shelter, protection and health care, including sexual and reproductive health services.

In addition to humanitarian support, Canada is investing in peace and stability in Yemen. Since December 2018, Canada has provided over $22 million in peace and security assistance in Yemen to support the UN-led peace process.

Associated links

Contacts

Guillaume Dumas

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development

Guillaume.Dumas@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

343-203-770

media@international.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev

Like us on Facebook: Canada’s international development - Global Affairs Canada