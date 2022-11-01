Calling For Lasting Peace and Demanding the Localization of Humanitarian Action [EN/AR]

We are really grateful to all those who have contributed to the success of Yemen's emergency humanitarian and relief operations in our country, who risked their lives and strive to help and save lives at risk of death over the past seven years.

Yemen's aid route has faced major challenges, most notably the continuation of the war, which has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the world, and has led to an accelerated deterioration in all economic, social, health, educational and humanitarian levels.

As Yemen's local civil society organizations, we call on everyone to engage in a comprehensive and lasting peace process and to work hard to stop a war that has torn Yemen apart.

We, the civil society organizations in Marib Governorate, are pleased to meet with the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator and the Visiting Team to assure them of our support to bring peace and security, and to allow all citizens freedom of movement between different Yemeni cities and villages without restrictions or conditions. We also call for a rapid response to Yemen's UN and US envoys' proposals to renew the truce, so that Yemenis can gather and discuss durable solutions to stop the war and address its consequences at all levels in accordance with International Resolutions and the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue.

On the other hand, we call for a reassessment and repositioning of the humanitarian response. We also call on funders, donors and United Nations agencies to implement their commitments signed by them in order to implement the following demands:

Neutralize humanitarian action from the agenda of war and conflict. Implement the UN agencies and international organizations commitments to localize humanitarian aid enshrined in the Grand Bargain and the Charter for Change. Assess the impact of funds spent on emergency humanitarian response in Yemen since 2015. Radically reconsider the strategy of UN bodies in managing the humanitarian response in Yemen in order to meet society's actual needs and strengthen institutional building. Bridge the gap between emergency humanitarian and development activities, and allocate the greatest amount of aid and grants to development projects so that they meet the population's long-term needs. Enable local organizations to implement and manage development and humanitarian projects that meet communities' actual needs, create jobs, and achieve positive sustainable results. Support and build an effective partnership with civil society organizations by financing medium and small economic empowerment projects. Prior to calls for project proposals, donors should consult with local organizations and stakeholders to identify priorities and contextualize interventions. Promote capacity-building of local organizations and allocate part of the funds to strengthen their institutional structures and systems in automation and governance and enable them to access direct funding to implement their humanitarian and development interventions.

In Conclusion, Civil society organizations in Yemen affirm their demand for peace and security throughout the country. They also demand their involvement in any future consultative process as they are the most able to know the needs of society, and have proven the ability to access and implement their programs, projects and interventions in all geographical areas of Yemen, with a better understanding of the local context and of the population.

Issued on 09/10/2022

National NGOs