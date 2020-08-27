To Build a Better Future, Children Must Be Educated: Success Story

Every child deserves the best start in life, which includes a healthy birth and quality and inclusive early childhood education. Good quality education helps school-age children reach their potential, develop vital skills to ensure success both in school and out, be healthy to learn and learn to be healthy.

Nearly 2 million children in Yemen are out of school and those who are in school had to drop out for poor quality education in overcrowded classrooms. To help to address the urgent education needs faced by so many IDP children affected by the conflict in Al Hazm District - Al Jawf Gov. BFD (Building Foundation for Development) proposed a project called “Supporting Education” funded by YHF (Yemen Humanitarian Fund). The project aimed to make a significant and sustainable reduction of the number of out of school IDP children. BFD identified (Yunba Al Saleh School) in Al Jarr Village of Al Hazm District as an urgent priority to be supported. Yunba school was not a supportive environment to learn in, many students had to stop schooling especially girls because it did not have the essential learning services such as an appropriate capacity in classrooms, latrines and Learning materials, and so on.

To ensure helping children continue their education in Yunba school, BFD Promoted education opportunities for the displaced students by constructing additional classrooms and separated latrines for both boys and girls. Besides, BFD distributed School desks, Whiteboards, and other learning supplies.

Additionally, to involve children who could not afford schooling supplies including the displaced ones in continuing their education, BFD distributed 108 schoolbags, 33 school chairs, 9 teacher kits, and constructed 2 classrooms as well as 2 bathrooms, one for boys and another for girls. Now, as a long-term result of BFD’s intervention, all IDP children can go back to school. Not only did BFD bring smiles to the faces of the children and make them enjoy learning, but also guided them to a bright future.