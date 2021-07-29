On the brink of famine

Millions of people do not have access to adequate water or food, and are suffering from the effects of starvation.

41 million people globally are at imminent risk of famine. Conflicts, climate change, Covid-19 along with compounded economic shocks are driving the increase of hunger globally.

Famine is threatening the lives and very existence of communities all over the world.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been ravaged by conflict for decades, political insecurity and a third wave of Covid-19 has left millions of people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Now drought has left 14 million people facing a food crisis.

South Sudan

South Sudan is facing humanitarian crisis coupled with severe food shortages. The country has been struggling to recover from 5 years of conflict that has killed almost 400,000 people, many communities have been displaced from their homes and unable to cultivate land. With little access to water and food, the situation is getting worse and worse for most of the population.

Ethiopia

8 months of fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has put more than 5 million people at risk of famine, over 2 million people have been displaced from their homes, and thousands have died. The levels of hunger faced by people in Northern Ethiopia is catastrophic.

Yemen

Years of conflict, economic decline and the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated Yemen. 16.2 million people in the country have experienced acute food insecurity this year. Almost 2.3 million children under the age of 5 are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition. 400,000 children could die if they do not receive urgent humanitarian assistance and treatment.

Every single day people are dealing with severe hunger, millions now face widespread famine if nothing is done to help them.

Please join us in our efforts to help vulnerable families affected by famine: donate now.