Bringing sustainable livelihoods and community infrastructure to vulnerable households in Al Hudaydah and Dhamar Govs.

Project Summary

During the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) Project, BFD coordinated with the local authorities in Al Hudaydah and Dhamar Govs, aiming to provide livelihood opportunities to 4,706 vulnerable people through the short-term cash-for-work (CFW) activities. The FFA activities under the resilience project include; repair and light construction of roads, construction and rehabilitation of rainwater harvesting tanks/reservoirs, fodder production, terraces rehabilitation, and land regeneration through control of soil erosion.