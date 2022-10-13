A bridge to livelihood! - RDP Success Story - Oct, 2022

FOOD SECURITY AND LIVELIHOOD - SUCCESS STORY

Conflicts can force millions of people to flee their homes, leading to starvation emergencies as the displaced find themselves without the very vital needs to feed themselves. Unlike others, most of the people here, including the displaced, cannot afford such a luxury to overlook leftover food being tossed into landfills.

Sayda Mutaher is a mother of eight children, who’s taken good care of her children after the death of her husband, confronting all hardships of life to put food on the table. She lives with her children in As Sawadiya district of Al-Bayda governorate. The woman relied mostly on selling the vegetables she used to get when working on farms with other neighbors as it was the only source of income for the family to sustain their lives.

Since RDP took over the GFD in 2019, supported by WFP, Sayda has been already listed in the general food distribution program as one of the most vulnerable and conflict-affected households headed by women in the district. It was a surge of relief and happiness for her when receiving food rations to secure her children with daily sustenance. “Receiving food rations has not only helped us have food into our mouths, but it has given us a chance to save a little money to look for livelihood. That was when I first bought two sheep, benefiting from their milk and raising them to have even more,” Sayda stated. This case is just a living example of other 7,630 HHs RDP supports through the general food distribution program over 3 districts of Al-Bayda governorate. We are forever grateful for the generous support we continue to receive from the World Food Programme (WFP) that helps us provide crucial assistance to most in need families to save their lives.