In bloody month of January, dozens of children killed but their voices will never be silenced [EN/AR]

Statement on situation in Yemen by UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake

Download photos and broll from Yemen, including children's testimonies: http://uni.cf/1CggcN0

New York, 24 May 2015 – "The toll seems to grow higher by the day. Reports that two more children have been killed and six more children injured in the escalating conflict in Yemen underscore the urgent need for action to protect children -- and to bring an end to the hostilities that are devastating their lives and futures.

"Since the conflict escalated in March, as many as 135 children have been killed and 260 injured. Almost one-third of the deaths have been in the coastal city of A'den, where violence has again accelerated over the past few days.

"Each one of these deaths is a personal tragedy -- and a grim reminder of the toll that the conflict in Yemen is taking. It is also stark evidence of the nature of the violence, which preys on already vulnerable groups, with children all the more at risk.

"The latest victims of the conflict are from the Muhamasheen community, a group that has suffered decades of discrimination and ostracism in Yemen. Families from this settlement are now fleeing their homes.

"Children should not continue to pay the price of the violence in Yemen. All parties to the conflict are obligated under international humanitarian law to protect children from harm. At a minimum, there should be a humanitarian pause to enable lifesaving supplies to reach the injured, the sick, the vulnerable and all those affected by the violence.

"But only a complete end to hostilities can protect the children of Yemen. They are the future of Yemen."

#

For further information please contact:

Rajat Madhok, UNICEF Yemen, +962 79 827 0912, rmadhok@unicef.org

Najwa Mekki, UNICEF New York, +917 209 1804, nmekki@unicef.org

بيان صحفي

بيان المدير التنفيذي لليونيسف، آنتوني ليك حول الوضع في اليمن

يمكنكم تحميل الصور ولقطات الفيديو عن اليمن، بما فيها شهادات الأطفال، من الرابط التالي: http://uni.cf/1CggcN0

نيويورك، 24/5/2015 - "يتصاعد أثر الأزمة في اليمن كل يوم أكثر فأثر، حيث تفيد التقارير أن طفلان آخران قٌتلا، بينما أصيب ستة آخرون جرّاء العنف المتصاعد في اليمن، الأمر الذي يشدد على وجود حاجة ملحة لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية الأطفال - ووضع حد للاقتتال الذي يدمر حياتهم ومستقبلهم.

"منذ اندلاع النزاع في آذار الماضي، قتل 135 طفلا وأصيب 260 آخرين جرّاء عمليات العنف، ثلثهم يعيش في المنطقة الساحلية في عدن، حيث تصاعد العنف مرة أخرى خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية.

"تمثل كل روح أُزهقت مأساة شخصية - وتذكيرا مؤلما بأثر النزاع على اليمن. كما أنها دليل قاطع على طبيعة العنف، التي تنهش في الفئات الضعيفة أصلا، وتعرّض الأطفال للمزيد من الخطر.

"آخر ضحايا النزاع هم من الأخدام أو المهمشين، وهم مجموعة عانت عقودا من التمييز والإبعاد القسري. حيث بدأت أسر بأكملها تفر تاركة ديارها وراءها.

"لا يمكن أن يستمر الأطفال في دفع ثمن العنف الدائر في اليمن. فجميع أطراف النزاع ملزمون بموجب القانون الدولي بحماية الأطفال من الأذى. ويجب أن يكون هناك بالحد الأدنى هدنة إنسانية تتيح توصيل الإمدادات المنقذة للأرواح للمصابين، والمرضى، والفئات الهشة وجميع المتأثرين بالنزاع.

"ولكن الوقف الكامل للاقتتال هو الإجراء الوحيد الذي يمكن أن يحمي أطفال اليمن، والذين هم مستقبل اليمن".

#

للمزيد من المعلومات الرجاء الاتصال بالعناوين التالية:

راجات مادهوك، يونيسف يمن، +962 79 827 0912، rmadhok@unicef.org نجوى مكي، يونيسف نيويورك، +917 209 1804، nmekki@unicef.org