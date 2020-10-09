BFD Annual Report 2019

Building Foundation for Development (BFD) is a Yemeni national non-profit and non-governmental organization. BFD always aims to mitigate the suffering of communities affected by wars and disasters by working nationwide at different levels to promote equitable and sustainable development, humanitarian response, and other relevant interventions for a better life and wellbeing of communities and individuals.

Beneficiaries

1,594,633.00

Projects

18

Allocation

$14,581,795.00