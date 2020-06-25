Behind the Conflict in Yemen: MSF staff and patients’ voices heard

The six-year long conflict in Yemen has severely compromised people’s access to essential healthcare. In the governorate of Taiz, in southwestern Yemen, active frontlines, continuous fighting and restrictive movements have exacerbated/increased the vulnerability of Yemeni patients, as they are left with very few options for affordable and accessible medical services. The situation has also caused the displacement and separation of some Yemeni families in pursuit of safety and reliable means of sustenance. The accounts of both patients and staff in MSF’s Mother and Child hospital in Taiz Al Houban, demonstrate the gravity of this issue...

See the photo story on MSF.