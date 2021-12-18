Baseline Survey Report, July 2021: Providing of Resilience and Livelihoods (FFA-Livelihoods) in Dhamar and Al-Hudaydah Governorates

Executive Summary

This baseline survey was undertaken in the 6 targeted districts (Wusab Al Alie, Wusab Alsafl, Utmah) in Dhamar governorate and (Zabid, Alluheya, and Al Marawia’a) in Al-Hudaydah governorate during 7-13 June in Dhamar and 1-8 July in Hudaydah 2021.

The aim of this survey was to provide an information base, against which the effectiveness of implemented programme activities is to be evaluated and assessed.

The total number participants in the survey were 701, from which 47 participants were females while the remaining 654 participants were males, who constituted 93% of the overall surveyed beneficiaries.

Regarding the food conception score, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 99, 38 and 133 participants with acceptable, borderline and poor food consumption score for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudaidah governorate, the analysis yielded 52, 62 and 217 with acceptable, borderline and poor food consumption score, respectively.

Household dietary diversity analysis yielded 261 participants in Phase 1-2 in the IPC classification, 100 in phase 3 and 9 in Phase 4-5 for interviewees of Dhamar governorate, as for Al-Hudaidah governorate, 251 participants were found to be in Phase 1-2, 64 in Phase 3, 15 in Phase 4-5, respectively.

Regarding to the reduced coping strategies index, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 105, 51, 71 and 143 participants in phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4 Coping strategies index for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudiadah governorate, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 22, 13, 26 and 269 participants in phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4 Coping strategies index, respectively.

The livelihood coping strategies, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 155, 184, 31 and 0 participants Stress, Emergency, Crisis and No Coping Strategy for Livelihood Coping strategies for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudiadah governorate, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 122, 183, 26 and 0 participants in Stress, Emergency, Crisis and No Coping Strategy for Livelihood Coping strategies, respectively.