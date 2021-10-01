"Badria and the Dream of Four Years"

Badria Muhammad is a 24-year-woman who had been dreaming for the four years of her marriage with her husband to have a child to will light up their lives. Finally, Badria and her husband's dream came true. Badria likes other displaced women who have to give birth at home because of the distance to the nearest health center as well as the high costs of transportation. Badria had to give birth at home, but she was complaining of severe pain in the abdomen and urinary retention for two days after giving the childbirth. Badria said, “We have no money and we are displaced from our home and life here is very tough. I bore the pain for two days after giving my birth because we did not have the transportation costs. As soon as I gave my childbirth, I thought that the pain would go away, but it came back again, and that is why my husband had to sell the only goat we have, to go to the nearest health center.” When Badria and her husband arrived at Jasser Al Hamli Health Center, Dr. Wafa’a Al Maliki received her immediately. A medical examination was given to Badria, and it found that she suffers from puerperal fever, which usually accompanies childbirth and, in many times, it may lead to the death of a mother. Badria was given the necessary medicines free of charge, and after three hours her condition stabilized and she was given the necessary advice regarding the complications that accompany before and after childbirth. The risks that follow childbirth are no less dangerous than childbirth. As Badria and her husband left the health center, Badria said, “I grateful for the medical team of Deem organization, which provided me the medical services with free of charge, and I am also grateful for UNFPA, which funded medical services with free of charge.” “We often encounter cases like Badria's, but we do our best to give them the necessary examinations and treatments, as well as advice related childbirth and how to care about themselves,” said Dr. Wafa'a Al- Maliki.

Success Story – 2021 – Ta’izz Governorate