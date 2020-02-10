10 Feb 2020

Attacks on Marib hospitals limit medical services available to thousands of displaced people

Report
from UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen
Published on 10 Feb 2020
Sana’a, 10 February 2020 – Initial reports indicate that on 7 February, Al Jafra Hospital, and Al Saudi field hospital in Majzer District in Marib, were hit during clashes. The hospitals, which lie about 75 kilometres north west of Marib City, serve a population of about 15,000, many of them displaced people.

The facilities have been badly damaged, including the intensive care unit, occupational therapy unit, inpatients unit and the pharmacy at Al Jafra Hospital, which is the main hospital in the area. The nearby Al Saudi field hospital, a mobile clinic, was structurally damaged. In addition, a paramedic was injured. Given ongoing hostilities in the area, the hospitals were closed for the safety of staff and patients.

“This is a completely unacceptable breach of international humanitarian law”, said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “It’s terrible that facilities upon which thousands of people depend to survive have been badly damaged.”

“The health sector has been hit very hard during this war,” said Ms. Grande. “Preventing further damage and helping to rebuild it are some of our highest priorities.”

Fighting escalated in districts in Marib and neighbouring governorates in mid-January, scattering up to 4,673 families across Marib, Sana’a and Al Jawf governorates. Many of those fleeing frontline areas were displaced for the second time and have exhausted all their resources. Humanitarians have been rushing to respond to the thousands of people displaced across the region in recent weeks. This includes providing emergency kits of food, hygiene supplies, shelter materials and other essential items to 1,884 families, as well as providing life-saving water, sanitation and hygiene; health; nutrition and protection services.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and 7 million people are malnourished.

