Attacks on Hodeida will cut off lifeline for millions of Yemenis

Islamic Relief is gearing up its operations in Yemen to deal with the potential for a significant increase in suffering and displacement of people as a consequence of today’s devastating escalation in Hodeida. This could lead to millions of people facing starvation.

The port in Hodeida is a major lifeline to over 20 million people, most of whom are in need of humanitarian assistance due to three years of conflict. Islamic Relief is stepping up its relief efforts by providing emergency food, prioritising babies and pregnant women, clean water and sanitation, and medical supplies. We are also assessing how we can assist those displaced due to the current violence in Hodeida.

Head of the Middle East Region for Islamic Relief, Dr Ahmed Nasr said,

“This is an attack that has been launched during the last ten days of Ramadan which are amongst the holiest days of the year for Muslims around the world. Thousands of people in Hodeida and millions around Yemen will be celebrating Eid with the reality of that there is no end in sight for this conflict. Hostilities on all sides must stop. The international community needs to put pressure in the strongest of terms to deescalate the conflict, ensure no further loss of life and avoid worsening an already catastrophic situation.”

Coordinating Islamic Relief’s emergency relief efforts in Hodeida, Salem Jaffer Baobaid is extremely concerned by the long term devastation the latest attacks will leave on aid operations for all NGOs working in the country.

“Yemen has been in the midst of conflict for over three years now. Agencies like Islamic Relief have been working under the constant threat of death, with attack after attack on a civilian population which was already amongst the poorest in the region. We are still here working out different avenues in which we can support those that have lost their homes, working with different agencies and UN to provide a little comfort to as many as we can.

“The international aid community needs Hodeida port to stay open as a vital lifeline to the country. It’s closure will cripple all relief efforts, effectively handing a death sentence to over 20 million men, women and children.”

Islamic Relief has been working in Yemen since 1998. Since the start of the conflict in 2015, we have been working in 19 of the country’s 22 governorates, delivering aid to many hard-to-reach areas including food aid, water and sanitation, health care, orphan and child welfare and vocational training for young people.

