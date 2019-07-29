Attack on Yemen market kills more than 10, warring parties trade blame
by Reuters
Monday, 29 July 2019 19:28 GMT
Human rights groups have criticized Western countries that provide arms and intelligence to the coalition over air strikes that have killed civilians at hospitals, schools and markets
By Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN, July 29 (Reuters) - An attack on a market killed at least 10 civilians including children in Yemen's northern Saada province on Monday, a medical source and the warring parties who blamed each other said.
