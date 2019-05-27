27 May 2019

Attack in Taiz leaves 7 children dead, brings total child casualties in Yemen to 27 in just over 10 days - Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 26 May 2019 View Original

SANAA, 26 May 2019- “Seven children between the ages of 4 and 14 were killed on Friday in an attack on the Mawiyah district, in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

“This attack brings to 27 the number of children killed and injured in a recent escalation of violence near Sanaa and in Taiz over the past 10 days. These are only the numbers that the United Nations has been able to confirm; actual numbers are likely to be even higher.

“Nowhere is safe for children in Yemen. The conflict is haunting them in their homes, schools and playgrounds.

“We, once again, urge all warring parties in Yemen and those who have influence over them to protect children at all times and keep them out of harm’s way. Attacks on civilian infrastructure must stop and calls for peace in Yemen must be heeded.”

Media Contacts

Juliette Touma
Chief of Communication
UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office
Tel: 00962798674628
Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Bismarck Swangin
Communications Specialist
UNICEF Yemen
Tel: +9672 712 223 161
Email: bswangin@unicef.org

