Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya - Briefing to the Security Council on the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen (13 October 2022)

Thank you, Mr. President,

I have spent the past six days in Yemen, having visited Aden, Ma’rib, Sana’a and Hudaydah.

During this time, I met dozens of people who told me about their lives. Women who fear for their safety both inside their homes and out. Displaced people whose biggest wish – to return home – remains unfulfilled year after year.

Those same people also told me about their hopes for the future – not just for themselves, but for their communities and their country.

I am honored and privileged to relay these voices to this Council today.

Mr. President,

As Hans has just mentioned, alhamdulilah, we have not seen any significant intensification of clashes since the expiry of the truce on 2 October.

We know the havoc that this conflict has wreaked on civilians in Yemen. I have seen it clearly during this trip. For their sake, I urge the parties to avoid any escalation in violence and to engage with the Special Envoy to agree on an extended and expanded truce.

While the conflict has not resurged, civilians still face terrible dangers. Landmines and other explosive hazards have continued to be the main cause of civilian casualties. In September, 70 civilians were reportedly killed or injured last month by landmines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance.

The impacts of these hazards go far beyond killing and maiming – they convert simple everyday activities, like farming, fishing or walking to school, into possible life-or-death scenarios.

Hudaydah – where I am briefing from today – is the governorate most impacted by landmines and explosive hazards. Just this morning, I met Yousef, a 12-year-old boy who lost both of his legs after stepping on a landmine a few weeks ago. He had to travel two long hours to get to the hospital, and now – like many other survivors – will need lifelong support and assistance.

We need urgent action to reduce this threat, including increased support for demining projects and facilitation of the importation of equipment.

Mr. President,

Civilians in Yemen face many perils beyond the direct impact of conflict.

As we have noted in this Council before, the country’s deteriorating economy and collapsing basic services are the main drivers of people’s needs.

Over the past six days, I have witnessed the impact of these trends first-hand. I saw markets with food and basic goods, but at prices that most people simply cannot afford. I visited hospitals and schools that lack basic equipment, and met doctors and teachers who are not being paid enough – if at all.

In Ma’rib, I met Amal, a mother of four, who lost her income and belongings when her family was forced to flee Sirwah district. She now wholly relies on humanitarian assistance, but wants the opportunity to work so that she can support her family and send her children to school.

Similar stories were echoed in my interactions around the country, with people consistently raising the need for livelihoods and economic empowerment as well as functional and accessible basic services.

Humanitarians are doing their best to address the most urgent needs, but we cannot do this alone and we cannot substitute the roles of others. Substantial support from donors, development actors and international financial institutions is needed to turn this tide and chart a path forward.

Preserving the continued flow of commercial imports is also crucial. Last month, we warned that the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism, UNVIM, was at risk of closing due to lack of funds. I am pleased to report that additional contributions have been received from the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom, preventing a shutdown of the mechanism and ensuring its continued uninterrupted operation for the months ahead.

Mr. President,

While long-term support is essential, millions of people continue to depend on humanitarian assistance.

I have seen the impact of the aid operation myself over the past few days. Earlier today in Hudaydah, I visited a therapeutic feeding center in Al Thawra Hospital, which has admitted more than 700 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition so far this year.

In Ma’rib, I visited a school that provides education to almost 600 displaced children on a daily basis.

These are just two examples of the humanitarian interventions that are supporting more than 10 million people every month in Yemen.

As a result of these efforts, some gains have been made in preventing famine. According to new estimates that will be released tomorrow, 17 million people will be facing acute food insecurity during the last three months of this year. While this is still an alarmingly high number, it is 2 million people less than earlier projections.

Moreover, the number of people estimated to be in famine-like conditions is projected to go down from 161,000 people to zero.

This is a major achievement. But the global food security situation remains fragile, and we cannot let these and other gains go to waste.

To do this, we need continued donor support. The humanitarian appeal has received $2 billion so far – more than half of which has been provided by a single donor, the United States.

Despite these generous contributions, we are still only 48 per cent funded, with less than three months left in the year. This is why we allocated $20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, just last month, which will be used to support underfunded sectors in the humanitarian response. This brings total CERF funding for Yemen to $60 million USD for 2022.

We hope that further funding will be forthcoming. In the meantime, we continue to focus on making the aid operation as accountable, effective and transparent as possible. This includes ongoing work to strengthen our partnerships with local organizations, who are the ones closest to the needs and priorities of the communities we serve.

Mr. President,

Humanitarians depend on a conducive operating environment to do their work.

Unfortunately, this is becoming increasingly elusive in Yemen.

Attempted interference, bureaucratic impediments, security incidents and other access constraints continue to affect humanitarian delivery to millions of people.

Two UN colleagues have been detained in Sana’a for almost a year, while five UN staff are still missing after having been abducted in Abyan in February. We renew our call for their immediate release.

During my visit, I discussed these issues with the Government of Yemen, including the continued impact of security incidents on the humanitarian operation.

I also raised access constraints with the Houthi de facto authority, including movement restrictions that affect national humanitarian staff, particularly female staff, as well as the need to ensure adequate conditions for the principled, timely and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance.

As we stare down an uncertain road, the aid operation will be even more essential.

Every single effort to address access constraints means that we can reach more people with the assistance they need.

This is also what international humanitarian law requires: the facilitation of rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief and the protection of humanitarian personnel and assets.

Mr. President,

I have seen for myself the destruction that conflict has brought on this country. But I have also witnessed the courage and resilience that have pulled people through it.

The truce sparked hope that peace may – finally – be possible. We cannot let this be extinguished.

This is what people like Yousef and Amal want and so deserve, so that they can be empowered, rebuild their lives, and dream of a better future.

Thank you, Mr. President.