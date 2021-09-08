Assessment of Financial Service Providers – CVA in Yemen

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Yemen has been witnessing conflict since 2015 and has become the world’s largest man-made food security crisis, leaving half the population in acute food insecurity. According to the June-December 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan Extension (HRP), 24.3 million people (approximately 80% of the population) needed some form of humanitarian and protection assistance.2 In this dire context, Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) is a critical part of the humanitarian response in Yemen.

Previous assessments shed light on CVA, particularly on delivery through agents. However, these assessments lacked a comparative overview of CVA delivery mechanisms, as they did not cover opportunities, challenges and mitigation measures per CVA delivery mechanism. Building on the previous assessments, this 2021 Financial Service Provider (FSP) assessment was conducted to provide a comprehensive, updated understanding of the available CVA delivery mechanisms and FSPs, as well as the related challenges, risks, and mitigation measures. This assessment also assessed community familiarity, access and preference of delivery mechanisms.

The assessment included different types of stakeholders to contribute to an understanding between actors and an understanding of the CVA landscape as a whole. The assessment included interviews with key informants (KIs) from 12 humanitarian organisations, 9 FSPs and 107 communities. In addition, 13 self-administered surveys were completed by key informants (KIs) from member organisations of the Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG) Yemen. Data collection took place in April and May 2021.