Assessing prospects for durable solutions in Yemen

Intention Survey Report

This report includes valuable insights and analysis on Yemeni displaced households’ intentions and preferences in regards to durable solutions. The report concludes that despite the complications and challenges linked to durable solutions in Yemen, there are several prospects to advance this agenda in the country.

These findings and recommendations will be used to further design and refine Norwgian Refugee Council's (NRC) durable solutions ambition and programme strategy, as well as engage with donors and other key external stakeholders.