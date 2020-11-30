Artillery shelling kills and injures women and children in Al Hudaydah Governorate

Sana’a, 30 November 2020 – Initial reports indicate that an attack in Al Hudaydah Governorate on 29 November caused 14 civilian casualties, all of them women and children. Five children and three women were killed and another three children and three women were injured when artillery shells hit a house in Al Ghaza village in Ad Durayhimi.

“This attack on women and children is unacceptable and unjustifiable,” said Mr. Altaf Musani, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen a.i., “We extend our heart-felt condolences to the families of those who died and wish the injured a swift recovery.”

Hostilities in Al Hudaydah Governorate have escalated in recent months. In October, sources confirmed a spike in civilian casualties, with 74 fatalities and injuries recorded across the Governorate. “The parties to the conflict are obliged to take all possible measures to protect civilians. This is a shocking attack and a clear breach of international humanitarian law,” said Mr. Musani. “Millions of Yemenis have endured unimaginable suffering for nearly six years as a result of this conflict. Now, the country faces COVID19 while food insecurity and malnutrition rates are soaring, famine looms and the humanitarian response remains hugely underfunded. The parties to the conflict must find a way to work towards sustainable peace and prevent further misery and save lives,” said Mr. Musani.

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population – over 24 million people – require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. By the end of November only US$1.6 billion of the US$3.2 billion needed in 2020 had been received.