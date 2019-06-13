13 Jun 2019

Arab Coalition Launches Emergency Relief Campaign Following Floods in Yemeni Cities

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday launched an emergency relief campaign, and an air bridge, to alleviate the suffering of those affected by heavy rain and floods in Aden and surrounding areas in Yemen.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, Spokesperson for the Coalition, stated that the coalition was providing food, medicine, housing materials, reopening roads, draining flooded streets and residential areas, repairing electricity networks, spraying insecticides for post-flood pest control, and providing shelter for displaced Yemenis in camps in Aden, Lahj and neighboring cities.

In cooperation with the Joint Forces of the Yemeni Legal Aid Coalition, both The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SDRPY), are taking part in the Coalition’s emergency relief campaign.

For his part, Yemen's Minister of Local Administration praised the Coalition’s rapid response to the damages caused by the floods, and maintained that the Yemeni government is working in close coordination with donors to address the needs of those effected by heavy rain and floods.

