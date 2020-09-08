Al-Tawlaki Water Tank Saves Life and Facilitates Access to Clean Drinking Water in Milhan

Like the rest of the areas in the Yemeni countryside, women and children are responsible for fetching water, which makes them far more prone to danger. A girl suffered fractures and bruises in her limbs after she fell down off the winding, steep and narrow route. Another girl lost her memory because of her head hitting rocks while she was falling. Even worse, the route to Al-TawIaki water spring had plundered the lives of a man and two children in separate accidents. They died after falling from this steep route while going to fetch water. The challenge was how to facilitate access to clean water in an easy and safe way, and to rehabilitate the water source in order to protect it from pollution and any external factors that may cause it to be cut off.

During the intervention, YDN involved the local community to participate in choosing the appropriate and safe site to establish a collection tank that will be fed by pipes from the Al-Tawlaki water source extending 220 meters and passing through slopes and rugged terrains that caused difficulties during the implemen- tation. In addition, water distribution points consisting of 12 fau- cets were constructed and installed nearby the collecfion tank. As a result of this intervention, beneficiaries have now better and safe access to clean water.