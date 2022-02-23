Al Suhaily Meets With the Secretary-General of SCMCHA and Discusses the Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives [EN/AR]

Today in Sana'a, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives in Yemen, met with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ibrahim Al Hamli, to discuss the reality of coordination with civil society organizations and identify their concerns and aspirations.

Al Suhaily reviewed the Humanitarian Action Localization in optimizing the humanitarian response mechanisms, and the Economic Recovery Initiative, pointing out that local organizations have come a long way in preparing and laying the strategic foundations of the two initiatives, and look forward to the support of all local actors, including the SCMCHA, to link humanitarian action to development and promotion of the economic recovery forward.

After presenting the seven localization tracks, Al Suhaily said that the idea of the Localization Initiative was the result of the international community's failure to fulfil its commitments to local civil society in accordance with what is enshrined in the "Grand Bargain" and the "Charter for Change", as well as as the reduction of the humanitarian support, mismanagement of grants to Yemen and, above all, a sense of humanitarian and community responsibility, as the localization will be reflected in the doubling of beneficiary service and further development efforts.

In the context, Al Suhaily presented the Economic Recovery Initiative and efforts in this aspect, noting that the economic file is the cornerstone of overcoming the humanitarian crisis and building stability and social cohesion, which requires activating coordination between government agencies, civil society and the private sector.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council said, we affirm our support for the initiatives of localization of humanitarian action and economic recovery, and we encourage efforts in this regard.

Al Hamli pointed out the importance of participatory planning and coordination before implementing projects to overcome all gaps and difficulties. We will build bridges of trust with you in word and deed, and whenever local organizations cooperate with us, our cooperation with them will be double.

"Our priorities and greatest concerns are the health, humanitarian and economic security of people," Al Hamli added

He noted that the Council sees all equally in humanitarian interventions, away from any discrimination or preference between one person and another, regardless of differences and affiliations.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Abdul Salam Al Nawab, the Council's Director General of Local Organizations and Partners, Mr. Ammar Al Ashwal, TYF's Advocacy Officer, Mr. Abdul Qawi Hajib, TYF's Humanitarian Action Localization Program Manager, and Mr. Adnan Aqlan, TYF's Liaison Officer.