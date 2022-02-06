Al Suhaily Discusses the Private Sector Participation in Economic Recovery with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Aden [EN/AR]

Mr. Hussien Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen, Coordinator of the National Economic Recovery Program, met today with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Aden, Vice-chairman of the Federation of Yemen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Abu Baker Salem Ba Obaid. Al Suhaily discussed with Ba Obaid the challenges facing the federation, chambers and the private sector regarding the business environment and the investment climate, the mechanism of coordination and partnership between CSOs and the private sector, and integration with the government and donors to launch the National Recovery and Economic Recovery Program by development and humanitarian partners in Yemen.

At the meeting, Al Suhaily explained that the private sector is a key partner and a true wealth for the country's recovery and stability, saying: "We rely on the essential role of the Federation of Chambers to ensure that the private sector is given a central role in the recovery and reconstruction of Yemen, through cooperation with CSOs in building an economic database, identifying key sectors and services in which the private sector can be an effective partner, preparing policy papers and studies on the labor market, financing proposals for SMEs, and designing and implementing initiatives and programs in all aspects of recovery and development."

He appealed to the Government to promote an attractive and safe business environment, increase the contribution of the private sector to create job opportunities, promote the economic integration of youth and women by supporting SMEs and developing value chains of financial inclusion.

For his part, Chairman of Aden Chamber, Vice-chairman of the Federation of Yemen, praised the efforts of TYF to bring together development partners in order to lift Yemen out of the bad situation and prepare for a broader and more complete phase of stability, production and construction.

He called on Yemeni investors abroad to return home and contribute to recovery and create job opportunities, stressing that Aden will always the city of peace, promising investment opportunities, and a gateway to economic advancement and development.

This meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Al Buraihi, a member of TYF’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Tammam Al Hitari, TYF’s Program Manager, Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, TYF’s Economic Empowerment Program Director, Ms. Bushra Abdullah, TYF’s MEAL Officer, Mr. Hesham Al Sam'ey, Assistant Coordinator of TYF's National Economic Recovery Program, and Ms. Nadeen Abdulkadir, TYF's Public Relations Officer.

This meeting is part of a series of meetings implemented by TYF to localize humanitarian action, optimize humanitarian response mechanisms, prepare for the economic recovery program, bring the parties closer together in order to neutralize the economy from conflict, restore public institutions to their role, and mobilize efforts for peace-building, promotion of social cohesion and reconstruction of Yemen.