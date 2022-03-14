Al Suhaily Discusses Coordination of Humanitarian Response with Director General of Planning and International Cooperation in Aden [EN/AR]

Today in Aden, with the Director General of the Office of Planning and International Cooperation in Aden, Ms. Intisar Saeed Murshid, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, and Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives, discussed cooperation and coordination between local organizations and government agencies on the implementation of humanitarian and development interventions.

The meeting, attended by the Director General of the Finance Office, Aden, Mr. Mustafa Mohsen Al Shaari, TYF's Economic Empowerment Program Manager, Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, and Director of the Office's Department of International Cooperation, Abeer Nabil Fadl, addressed the importance of participatory planning to put the needs and priorities of the government within the humanitarian response plans of the organizations, activating the role of monitoring and evaluation of all projects, and linking future interventions to development, economic empowerment and improvement of sustainable livelihoods.

Al Suhaily pointed out that TYF is actively working to unify the vision of civil society organizations, the government, the private sector and donors to optimize humanitarian response mechanisms, implement a comprehensive economic program focused on rehabilitating war-affected infrastructure, rebuild government institutional capacities, direct utmost donor support to implement sustainable development projects that serve long-term beneficiary segments of the community, and involve the private sector in policy-building and plans and stimulate it to invest in recovery and development projects.

For her part, the Director General of Planning and International Cooperation expressed her pleasure with this meeting, and looked forward to a genuine partnership with local organizations, providing the necessary facilities to ensure that their programs and projects are implemented properly, and cooperating with them in preparing a program of action for the recovery and the restoration of economic growth.