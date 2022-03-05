Al Suhaily Discusses Cooperation With Social Welfare Fund and Handicap Care and Rehabilitation Fund [EN/AR]

This morning in Sana'a, a meeting was held between Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Executive Director of the Social Welfare Fund, Mr. Amir Al Warith, and Executive Director of the Handicap Care and Rehabilitation Fund, Mr. Ali Maghli, to discuss future cooperation and partnership opportunities to protect and economically empower the most vulnerable social groups through a joint framework of action among all humanitarian, social and development actors and institutions.

Humanity is indivisible, Al Suhaily said. Our main objective is to end the division and restore relations between humanitarian, social and development institutions in all Yemeni governorates, primarily, the Social Welfare Fund and Handicap Care and Rehabilitation Fund, pointing out that this is part of the Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives.

He also noted the importance of activating the social protection network and designing long-term, sustainable and resilient programs for the most vulnerable families in coordination with the two Funds.

He added that TYF is working on deliberate and progressive steps, and that this and other meetings are of a sense of human responsibility.

For his part, Al Warith welcomed TYF's Chairman, and praised the Localization and Economic Recovery Initiatives, agreeing on the need to intensify and consolidate efforts to work in an integrative manner, and for genuine participatory planning with all relevant entities and institutions, leading to the correction and re-updating of beneficiary data, and the investment of resources in all areas and sectors, including economic empowerment and social protection.

He noted that the Social Welfare Fund had been almost rigid, but now it, in partnership with the Social Fund for Development and the World Bank, is providing emergency cash transfers.It is also, with funding from UNICEF, providing many activities, such as " Integrated Model of Social and Economic Assistance and Empowerment Project (IMSEA)" for the marginalized groups, and Cash Plus Project for Social Welfare Beneficiaries.

In turn, Maghli talked about the challenges and opportunities of the Handicap Care and Rehabilitation Fund, noting the need to reassess social protection systems and work in accordance with a comprehensive vision and integrated coordination with humanitarian civil society organizations and government bodies.

He noted the importanc to update targeting mechanisms to improve coverage and reduce mistakes, while praising the efforts of TYF in both humanitarian and development aspects, and all efforts related to the Social Welfare and the Handicap Care and Rehabilitation.

The meeting was attended by TYF's Advocacy Officer, Mr. Ammar Al Ashwal, and Ms. Saba Al Khorani, by the Social Welfare Fund.