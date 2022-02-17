Al Suhaily Discusses Cooperation With the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to Promote the Efficiency of Humanitarian Response [EN/AR]

Today in Aden, Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen, and Coordinator of the Economic Recovery Initiative, met with the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, IT Sector, Eng. Ragheed Nasser Al Saeed, and discussed with him the mechanisms of cooperation in promoting the role of the communications sector in economic development and public life, and promoting the efficiency of organizations in the humanitarian response.

In the meeting, Al Suhaily stressed the urgent need to develop infrastructure, increase international capacities and high speeds to communications service, open investment to enhance competitiveness, create an early warning system for disasters, use modern techniques to survey and collect data on affected areas, and assist in search and rescue operations, especially with the growing risks of climate change and increased rates of sudden floods and torrents.

He noted that the provision of data and information, prepared in accordance with the scientific and technical statistical approach, was the right basis for decision-making and planning for economic recovery, development, and reconstruction.

He also highlighted the importance of information technology in optimizing humanitarian response mechanisms, promoting their efficiency through the expansion of digital financial services, and providing aid in a more transparent and accountable manner.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary expressed the Ministry's interest in promoting partnership with CSOs and the private sector, contributing to the development of communication infrastructure, keeping pace with technical developments, and supporting overall economic growth.

The meeting was attended by TYF’s Economic Empowerment Program Manager, Mr. Nashwan Al Qubati, TYF’s Liaison Officer, Dr. Nadine Abdelkader, TYF’s MEAL Officer, Ms. Bushra Abdullah, and Technical Advisor to the minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Fisheries Eng. Ahmed Saeed Al Wahsh.