Al Suhaily calls for recognition of the role of local organizations and for their participation in humanitarian action leadership [EN/AR]

Mr. Hussein Al Suhaily, Chairman of Tamdeen Youth Foundation, Coordinator of the Humanitarian Action Localization Initiative in Yemen, and Coordinator of the Economic Recovery Initiative, called on government bodies and the private sector to build a genuine partnership with civil society organizations to optimize the humanitarian response mechanism in Yemen, meet development needs, and implement sustainable projects to improve employment, livelihoods and economic empowerment, which are a priority for the government and local communities.

During his Sunday meeting in Sana'a with the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, Social Development Sector, Mr. Yahya Gorwash, Al Suhaily stressed the need to cooperate in resolving problems in the work of local organizations, to believe in their role as a third partner in development, and to enable them to participate in leading the humanitarian response in Yemen, as this will reduce burdens on the Government and make the most of donor funding in implementing sustainable projects.

For his part, Qorwash stressed the importance of promoting coordination and communication with local organizations, building confidence, and establishing clear and transparent channels of communication between the Ministry and the organizations.

He praised the initiatives of TYF for the Localization and Economic Recovery, which he said are in line with the government's plans and priorities for recovery, and for directing the work of the organizations towards development and livelihood-enhancing projects with sustainable impact.