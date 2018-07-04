Al Hudaydah Crisis - Rapid Market Monitoring 17 - 23 June 2018

BACKGROUND

In May 2018, conflict front line in Yemen rapidly shifted north along the west coast of Yemen towards the port city of Al Hudaydah. The port of Al Hudaydah is the largest in Yemen, and along with the neighbouring port of Saleef, is the main supply point for fuel and other commodities to the north west of Yemen. The intensification of conflict is expected to disrupt supply lines between Al Hudaydah and neighbouring governorates, and to deteriorate life conditions for the Yemeni population.

This factsheet informs the humanitarian response of the supply of essential commodities in the targeted districts, by providing an overview of the data collected through the weekly Al Hudaydah Crisis Rapid Market Monitoring exercise, produced in partnership with the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) and several partners in the field. The graph below illustrates the price levels over time for selected commodities, using data sourced from the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative.

It provides price levels and supply origins for essential commodities in the governorates that are serviced by Al Hudaydah Port. The data collection for this factsheet was conducted between the 17-23 June 2018 (week 25), and follows on from the first round of data collection conducted between the 10-16 June (week 24).

KEY FINDINGS

• The port of Al Hudaydah remained open at the time of data collection and continued to be the primary point of supply for fuel vendor Key Informants (KIs) in the districts assessed. Petrol and diesel prices remained stable in comparison to price observations collected last week.

• Price levels for essential food, fuel and WASH commodities remained generally stable in the districts assessed between week 24 and week 25.

• The largest price increase observed was for cooking gas in Hajjah, with a median price increase of 40% between week 24 and week 25.

Vendors in this area source their products from Al Hudaydah.

• In Sa’ada, vendor KIs switched fuel suppliers from Marib in week 24 to Al Hudaydah in week 25, citing difficulties in sourcing products from Marib and placing further demand upon the supply lines from Al Hudaydah. Cooking gas vendor KIs in the assessed markets in Sa'ada, who typically source their products from Marib, reported that they had no goods available in week 25.

• Of all vendor KIs assessed, no vendor indicated that they were currently accepting payment modalities other than cash.