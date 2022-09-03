Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital was provided with medicines and medical supplies [EN/AR]

As part of the UNFPA -supported Reproductive Health Services Support Project, Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital in Al-Mahra Governorate has been provided with medicines and medical supplies mainly to the Department of Reproductive Health. This support materialized through funds from King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Center (KSrelief) and was implemented by HUMAN ACCESS in Hadramout and Al-Mahrah Governorates.

At the inauguration event, Dr. Mohamed Ba Harithah, Coordinator of the Reproductive Health Project and Executive Director of HUMAN ACCESS in Al-Mahrah Office, explained that the project includes the delivery of medications and medical supplies to the Reproductive Health Department, at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital.

For his part, Mr. Mohsen Belhaf, Director of Al-Ghaydah Hospital, expressed his thanks for the HUMAN ACCESS and the King Salaman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre(Ksrelief), for their efforts and ongoing support to the reproductive health sector, stressing the critical need for such medicines and medical supplies within the department.

The inauguration event was attended by Dr. Murad Bin Aqeel, the Health Coordinator at KSrelief.