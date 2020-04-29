Airstrikes in Yemen up by 30 percent despite ceasefire; COVID-19 response at risk, says IRC

Aden, Yemen, April 29, 2020 — Airstrikes and fighting are increasing in Yemen amidst announced ceasefire, disrupting efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in a country already facing severe hunger and the oncoming cholera season. Recent flooding across Yemen is disrupting aid operations to reach those most in need, and a claim to self rule announced by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) last weekend threatens further fighting in the south at a time when the country is trying to stop the pandemic. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Yemen and continues to reach the most vulnerable with life-saving aid. All warring parties must commit to a nationwide ceasefire and allow aid agencies to do their work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, prevent another cholera outbreak, and treat malnourished children.

Tamuna Sabadze, Yemen Country Director at the IRC, said,

“With an increase in fighting and COVID-19 hitting the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, Yemen is on the brink of catastrophe. A ceasefire means an end to fighting, yet, we are seeing the opposite on the ground. An increase in airstrikes in Yemen is putting COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the overall humanitarian response at serious risk. Last week fighting between the Saudi-led Coalition and the Houthis increased by 30 percent and a number of air strikes civilian sites. (1) Now, the STC's claim to self rule in the south could lead to even more instability, distracting warring parties from a coordinated and effective mitigation and response effort.

“A recent IRC report detailed the alarming devastation COVID-19 may have on fragile states like Yemen if we don't act now. There is still time to intervene and launch a comprehensive response to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people. But, their suffering will not end until the war ends. International actors like the US, UK and France, who have influence over the warring parties, must push those responsible for the escalation in fighting to commit to a nationwide ceasefire and return to political negotiations to end the war. All parties must work with humanitarian agencies to remove impediments to the delivery of aid and ensure assistance reaches those most in need.”

The IRC has been working in Yemen since 2012 and rapidly scaled our programming in 2015 to address greater humanitarian need caused by the conflict. While the ongoing conflict and restrictions of air and seaports create challenges to our operations, the IRC has maintained access to affected populations and continues to provide life-saving healthcare, economic empowerment, women’s protection and empowerment, and education programming.

The IRC has launched a US $30 million appeal to help us mitigate the spread of coronavirus among the world’s most vulnerable populations. We are working across three key areas: to mitigate and respond to the spread of coronavirus within vulnerable communities; protect IRC staff; and ensure the continuation of our life-saving programming as much as possible across more than 40 countries worldwide.

Yemen Data Project, Ceasefire Update April 2020 Week Two

