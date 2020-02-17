Aid organisations in Yemen are extremely concerned about high numbers of civilian casualties in recent military escalation

"We are shocked and saddened to hear about the deaths of as many as 31 civilians, and 12 other people injured, in strikes on Al Jawf governorate in northern Yemen on 15 February.

This latest tragic incident closely follows an attack on 7 February on Marib’s main hospital which serves up to 15,000 people. In addition, a nearby hospital and mobile clinic were also structurally damaged. Indiscriminate attacks like this on health facilities deny access to lifesaving health care to thousands of vulnerable Yemenis and are illegal under international law.

Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost their loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to those who have been injured.

Aid organisations call on warring parties to uphold the laws of war, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure including hospitals, and to provide safe and unhindered access to displaced families so that they can access food, water, shelter and other assistance.

Since mid-January, heavy fighting in Nihm, Al Jawf and Marib in northern Yemen, including the resumption of air strikes has already forcibly displaced 28,000 civilians who are now in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The current violence is threatening to tilt the country towards a major escalation, potentially reversing chances to bring the conflict to an end. We are calling on warring parties not to jeopardise the recent progress and reduction in violence, to agree a nationwide ceasefire and restart long-overdue peace talks. Yemen needs a political solution to end the violence and suffering once and for all."

Signed by

Action contre la Faim

Adventist Relief and Development Agency

CARE International

Danish Refugee Council

Handicap International - Humanity and Inclusion

International Rescue Committee

Medecins du Monde

Norwegian Refugee Council

Oxfam

Save the Children

ZOA