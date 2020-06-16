Aid organisations condemn airstrike killing 13 civilians

Eight international non-governmental organisations working in Yemen strongly condemn the reprehensible attack that took place yesterday in the north of Yemen, killing 13 civilians – including four children.

Mohamed Abdi, Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Yemen, said: “These 13 people should not have come under attack and their families should not be mourning them today. An investigation must take place, and warring parties responsible for their deaths must be held accountable if it is confirmed that this strike violated international humanitarian law.”

This morning also saw numerous airstrikes on Sana’a, including in residential areas.

The attack on 13 civilians happened the same day as the publication of the UN’s Children and Armed Conflict report, which saw the Saudi Arabia and UAE-led coalition removed from the report’s blacklist for the first time in three years. This is despite the fact that, according to the report, the coalition killed or injured 222 children in Yemen last year. In total, all parties to the conflict were responsible for 689 such casualties last year.

A unilateral ceasefire was announced by Saudi Arabia in April, but there was little evidence that this translated on the ground, and it has since ended. Violence by all parties to the conflict has continued, even during the ceasefire, including airstrikes and shelling.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Country Director of Oxfam in Yemen, said: “We condemn all violence by all parties to the conflict. What the people of Yemen need now more than ever is a nationwide ceasefire, and a return to negotiations between the warring parties. More than five years since the escalation of this bloody conflict, it is high time that action is taken to ensure that peace can return to Yemen.”

INGO signatories of the statement:

CARE

Danish Refugee Council

Handicap International/Humanity & Inclusion

Mercy Corps

Norwegian Refugee Council

Oxfam

Saferworld

Save the Children