Aid agencies: more than 70 people, including women and children, killed overnight in Yemen

Aid agencies operating in Yemen are horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed in Hodaida and Sada on Friday morning, in a blatant disregard for civilian lives.

In Sada, a holding facility for migrants was attacked overnight, among other buildings, killing 67 people and injuring 108, according to initial reports.

Initial hospital reports suggest more than 100 people, mostly migrants, were also injured, and the true numbers might be higher as aid workers and paramedics clear the rubble and verify the information.

In Hodaida, three children were killed while playing in a football field, and at least five adults injured, after airstrikes have also damaged a telecommunication center downing internet connection across the country and disrupting phone lines in several governorates.

The escalation comes after the Human Rights Council voted to end the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts, the only international and independent body tasked with investigating the examination of all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights and other appropriate and applicable fields of international law committed by all parties to the conflict.

These airstrikes come after three medical facilities and one water reservoir were attacked this week alone.

Aid agencies operating in Yemen call on parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during hostilities.

We also call on the international community to ensure accountability for all violations and abuses against children and civilians, through the urgent reinstatement of an international independent monitoring and reporting mechanism on Yemen and the establishment of an adequately resourced and sufficiently staffed international investigative mechanism for the country.

Signatories

Action contre la Faim

Danish Refugee Council

Handicap International — Humanity & Inclusion

INTERSOS

Norwegian Refugee Council

Oxfam

Saferworld

Save the Children