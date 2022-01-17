Aid agencies: concerns as attack cuts off 120,000 people off water in Sa’ada, Yemen

Aid agencies operating in Yemen are extremely concerned over escalation of fighting across the country, as a single attack last week hit water reservoirs in Sa’ada city, effectively cutting off 120,000 people from accessing safe water.

The attack on Sa’ada comes amid an escalation in violence across the country, where the last three months of 2021 recorded a 60 per cent increase in civilian casualties compared to the previous quarter. [1]

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of seven years of war that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

All parties to the conflict must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law and must take all necessary measures to protect civilians and public infrastructure, including healthcare, education and water facilities during the conduct of hostilities.

Yemen is one of the world’s most water scarce countries with 15.4 million people requiring support to access to water and sanitation services, 8.7 million of whom are of acute need. [2] Disruption of one of the most basic needs for Yemenis, also raises the risk of surge of communicable diseases such as cholera and heightens the likelihood of malnutrition.

Signatories

Action contre la Faim

CARE

Danish Refugee Council

Handicap International — Humanity & Inclusion

INTERSOS

Islamic Relief

Norwegian Refugee Council

Oxfam

Save the Children

[1] CIMP Yemen data

[2] Yemen 2021 HNO