Aid to 250.000 people in Yemen

In the first six months of 2020, IHH delivered emergency aids to 250.000 people in Yemen where the humanitarian crisis is still continuing. This aid was delivered to all regions in Yemen.

Almost 21 million of the 29 million population of Yemen are in desperate need of humanitarian aid, especially food. Half of those in need of support are in desperate need of emergency aid. There is a concern that the increasing poverty and hunger in the country will lead to a grave humanitarian disaster in the very near future. The number of people affected with cholera has exceeded half a million. Every 10 minutes a child dies due to malnutrition, diarrhea or respiratory infections. During the Covid-19 pandemic the number has increased even more. Almost 3 million people have been internally displaced and 14.8 million people are in need of basic healthcare services.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is continuing its aid operations in Yemen today as it has for many years. IHH increased its operations in Yemen in parallel with the rising number of people in need of humanitarian aid as a result of the domestic conflict. In this scope, in the first half of 2020 alone IHH has delivered emergency aid to 250.000 aggrieved and oppressed people in Yemen. IHH has distributed food, healthcare, shelter and clothing for the people of Yemen.

Sana, Hadramaut, Marib, Jawf, Taiz, Amana, Hudayda, Ibb, Bayda, Dhamar, Mahra, Shabwah, Rada'a, Amran, Mahwit, Lahij, Dali Rayma, Mukalla and Aden are among the regions that benefitted from IHH's aid in the first half of the year. In the process, IHH also carried out campaigns to raise public awareness about Covid-19.

18 items of aid

IHH has distributed 18 different aid items in Yemen: