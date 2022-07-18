Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin (18-31 July 2022) [EN/AR]

Extreme agrometeorological events are a major contributor to food supply chain fluctuations In 'Yemen. This bulletin acts as a decision support tool by examining indicators of agrometeorological hazards across the country. From 1-15 July, the analyses show increased rainfall activities across much of the country with heavy downpours of up to kin mm being reported across the north-eastern parts of Yemen'.

Forecasts for the period I8 — 31 July favour the formation of heavy rainfall especially starting from 10 July when cumulative amounts of about 40 mm are expected to the north of Ibb and Central Hadramaut governorates driven by persistent moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea. By the end of the month, the whole country Is expected to receive over 300 mm cumulatively.

The usually dry parts of Hadramaut are equally expected to experience heavy rainfall during the outlook period. . Widespread floods are, therefore, expected and will potentially affect 1100 people in Wadi Harad (Hajjah), 4300 in Wadi Mour (Hajjah, Al Hudaydah), 4600 in Wadi Sordod (Al Hudaydah, AlJawf), 20000 in Wadi Al Amanah (Al Jawf), 4400 in Wadi Dnah (Sana’a), 4000 in Wadi Siham (Sana’a, Al Hudaydah , Raymah), 1400 in Wadi Zabid (Al Hudaydah, Dhamar, Ibb), 800 in Wadi Tuban (Lahj / Al Dhale’e), 1200 in Wadi Bana (Abyan/ Lahj), and 600 in Wadi Hajr (Hadramaut).

On Wednesday 13 July 2022, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 km shook parts of the Gulf o4 Men'. Although the earthquake did not cause any damage, saturated soils have now become softer and more unstable as such, places near the coast especially In Men are now at risk of secondary effects which may Include landslides and flooding of low-lying areas; alertness Is strongly advised.

A drop in temperatures has been observed across the country, especially In areas with recent rainfall. This drop may continue in the outlook period although north-eastern parts of the country may still be relatively hot (Fig. 2). Similar to temperature, a reduction In areas to be affected by dusty conditions Is forecasted during the outlook period (Fig. 3). The forecasted heavy rainfall across much of Yemen will favour vegetation Improvement and likely encourage Inland breeding of Desert Locusts'.