Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin (1 - 20 August 2022) [EN/AR]

EARLY WARNING: HEAVY DOWNPOURS AND FLOODING TO CONTINUE BEYOND 10 AUG

The second half of July was characterised by heavy rains and widespread floods across Yemen. Much of the country is still reeling from the heavy rains and devastating floods that left nearly 20 people dead. hundreds displaced and in- jured, and property destroyed. In particular, reports indicate that in Marib and parts of Al Jawf Governorates, more than 10,000 people were displaced due to floods.

Floods: Forecasts for the period 01 – 20 August indicate sustained heavy rainfall threatening the already battered parts of Yemen, causing further displacement and loss of livelihoods. Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be affect- ed by the floods in the lowlands of Wadi Sordod (Al Mahwit), Wadi Rasian (Taiz), Wadi Harad (Sa’ada), Wadi Al Jawf and Wadi Danh (Sana’a), Wadi Rimah (Al Hudaydah), Wadi Mour (Hajjah), Wadi Siham (Raymah), Wadi Tuban and Wadi Banna (Lahj), Wadi Hajr and Wadi Al Masilah (Hadramaut), and Wadi Maifaah (Shabwah) (Fig. 1). For further analysis and disaggregated data on the number of people forecasted to be affected by floods, please contact YE- FSNIS@fao.org.