Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin (1 - 10 September 2022) [EN/AR]

EARLY WARNING: FURTHER STORMS FORECASTED IN ALREADY FLOODED AREAS IN WESTERN PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

With over 200 mm of rainfall reported during the last ten days of August, torrential downpours continued to turn streets into rivers, paralysing accessibility and flooding agricultural fields, especially in central Marib and much of western Yemen. Ninety-one people were reportedly killed by floods and landslides, while thousands were displaced.

With scores of homes severely damaged, a spike in the total fatalities caused by the ongoing floods has also been reported.

Flood forecast: More storms are forecasted over the already flooded areas of western Yemen up to 10 September, with a high likelihood of reaching mid-month. A 5-day forecast indicates that by the fifth, cumulative rainfall over much of Ibb, western Al Dhale’e, and eastern Taizz will get a high of 100 mm, potentially putting about 8,100 people at risk . Forecast-based action such as livestock evacuation or reinforcement of protective shelters to reduce further losses in livelihoods of vulnerable farming communities is strongly encouraged. Further, where necessary, temporal suspension or relocation of vulnerable farming businesses is also advised. Emergency managers are encouraged to revisit flood management plans and provide necessary reinforcements.

Desert Locusts (DL): The DL situation remained calm throughout much of August apart from low density isolated immature solitarious adults, spotted in Sirwah and Bidbdah districts of Marib governorate. The recent rains favour small-scale breeding, especially in Marib, Al Jawf, Shabwah and Hadramaut governorates. Vigilance and continued surveys remain a necessity.