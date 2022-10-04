Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin (1 - 10 October 2022) [EN/AR]

Integration of agrometeorological early warning systems into policy and decision-making processes is an important element in Yemen as climate change causes diverse hazards such as severe floods, droughts, dust storms, and extremely hot temperatures, all following one another in a short period of time. Focus on risk reduction and climate change adaptation based on evidence-based information need to be at the centre of policy processes in the country in order to protect vulnerable communities from climate-related hazards.

Pests: Reports indicate sighting of adult solitarious Desert Locusts (DL) in Al Jawf (Al Hazm), and ongoing small-scale breeding across the interior parts of the country as a result of favourable rainfall in the past months. Presence of the African Armyworms (AAW) is also reported in Sa’ada, Al Hudaydah, Ibb, Amran and Sana’a with the likelihood of increasing in number over a short period causing severe damage to forage crops. Immediate integrated pest management strategies that combine changes in cropping systems, use of resistant crop varieties, and chemical intervention are strongly encouraged.

Flood forecast: For the period 1 to 10 October, rainfall intensity is expected to be reduced, thereby minimal risk of floods across the country. However, lowland areas in Zabid and Rasian Catchments in Ibb/Al Hudaydah and Taizz governorates respectively may still be at risk of scattered flash floods should the rainfall in the highlands last for longer periods. Sporadic rainfall is also expected in areas around Ibb, Taizz, and Dhamar.