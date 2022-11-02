Agrometeorological Early Warning Bulletin (1 - 10 November 2022) [EN/AR]

The rainy season is now over across Yemen and the end of October/beginning of November has ushered in generally dry conditions coupled with normal to below-normal temperatures.

Temperature Forecast: A drop in temperature has been forecasted, especially across the Highlands, where generally below-normal temperatures are expected. With this expected drop in temperature, animal disease outbreaks tend to be prevalent, especially over the Central Highlands and Southern Uplands. Therefore, close livestock monitoring in these areas is advised. As a preventive measure, isolation of animals suspected of being sick is strongly advised, before seeking veterinarian advice. Similarly, temperature reductions will potentially aggravate the incidence and severity of colds, cases of flu, and other human respiratory illnesses across Yemen. Farming communities and the public are encouraged to frequently wash hands and mask-up when in large gatherings.

Rainfall Forecast: The November forecast shows high chances of drier than average rainfall conditions, especially across the Tihama Plain, Red and Arabian Sea Coasts. As such, soil moisture levels are likely to be insufficient to support the planting of winter maize and sorghum. Farmers are encouraged to go deeper than usual when planting in dry soil and irrigate where necessary.

Pests: With rainfall decline, the Desert Locust (DL) situation is generally calm apart from very few solitary adults that were reported during late October. The forecast indicates a continued decline of DL presence across summer breeding areas, apart from the Red Sea coast of Yemen, where they are expected to slightly increase, although remaining below threatening levels. However, the scouting of DL, and other invasive pests, such as the Fall Armyworms is still encouraged.